A pair of overnight crashes led to a five hour closure of northbound I-95 in Churchman's Marsh on Friday.
Minquas and Christiana firefighters were called out to the interstate around 3:30 a.m. on March 20, 2020, for a reported truck fire as the result of a property damage accident.
Crews were returning from that incident about an hour later when a secondary crash occurred on northbound I-95 north of Churchman's Road.
Delaware State Police a car driven by a 20-year old Wilmington man smashed into a tractor trailer which was slowing for traffic resulting from the earlier incident.
The Minquas and Christiana firefighters extricated the victim, who was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics before being taken to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.