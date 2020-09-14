Wilmington Police said a man was shot and killed Monday evening, the third straight day there's been a shooting death in Wilmington.
Police said a 27-year-old man--identified Tuesday as Damar Smith--was shot in the area of Vandever and Locust streets at around 8:47 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.
City police were already investigating five separate shootings from the weekend, violence that left Calvin Peterson dead in the Bayard Square neighborhood on Sunday and Taquan Davis in the city's Hedgeville neighborhood on Saturday.
Anyone with information about Monday's incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brianna Rodrigues at 302.576.3971 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.