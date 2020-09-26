A 20-year-old man critically injured in an Saturday-morning shooting in Wilmington died later that day.
Kayveon McGriff succumbed to his injuries Saturday afternoon--he'd been shot along the unit block of 9th Avenue around 1 AM Saturday, city police said.
At this point, there's no information about a suspect, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Charles Puit at (302) 576.3628.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.