Sunday's winter storm shouldn't be as bad as first forecast.
Cold air was slower coming into the area than first expected, so we're likely to see less snow than the 3 to 5 inches predicted Saturday, said Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell.
"Probably around 2 to 3 inches, but most of that's gonna be on the on the normally-colder surfaces--I think we may get away with just a slushy accumulation on most of the roadways, so that's certainly gonna help with travel during the course of the day," said Powell.
However, we're not out of the woods yet, as far as winter weather is concerned.
"We could see a little bit of light rain or snow on Tuesday, that's not a big deal. A bigger storm (is) on the way for the end of the week, with more rain or snow, followed up by some much-colder Arctic air as we head into next weekend," said Powell.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the area till 7 p.m.