Snow has begun falling in Delaware and will continue to do so for the next several days.
A Winter Storm Warning for New Castle County is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, as a Nor'easter packing a wallop arrived Sunday, bringing with it significant amounts of snow.
While snow began falling in the early afternoon Sunday, it'll be hanging around for a while, said Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell.
"The heaviest of the snow actually is not going to occur until during the day on Monday, during which time we could also see it mix with some sleet and rain down further south in Delaware," said Powell.
Powell said getting to and from work Monday could be problematic.
"Really a rough go, both for the morning and the evening commute. It could be coming down at better than an inch an hour by the Monday evening commute," said Powell.
By the time it's finished falling Tuesday, New Castle County could see between 6 and 10 inches of accumulation, and Powell's keeping an eye on another storm to our west that could bring rain later in the week.
"That's something that we're gonna have to keep an eye on, because then that could lead to the possibility of flooding, with all the snow melt," said Powell.