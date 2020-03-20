A 66-year old Newark woman was critically injured in a crash on Route 4 near Ogletown.
Delaware State Police said the collision occurred eastbound at the entrance to Todd Estates around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Troopers said a car driven by the victim was changing lanes from the right to the left, when it drifted over into the grass median, came back into the roadway and clipped an SUV before rolling over and ending up on its roof.
Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.