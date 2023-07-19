Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly crash at 4th and Dupont streets in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, July 19, 2023 that claimed the life of a woman. .
Five other people, including two children, were injured in the wreck that occurred around 5 p.m.
Police say 22-year-old Maryuri Paola Cortes Padilla died at a local hospital.
Three other women, aged 32, 27, and 26, and two boys aged 10 and 3 were all transported to area hospitals. They were reported to be in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Master Corporal Marc Martinez at 302-571-4413.