A woman has died from injuries she suffered after she was rescued from a burning row home by Wilmington firefighters Monday.
Firefighters arrived on-scene on the 100 block of West 24th Street in the city's North Brandywine Village section at 11:33 a.m. on March 15, 2021, to find heavy smoke and fire pouring from an end-unit row home.
Two people inside the home managed to get out before firefighters arrived; they suffered smoke inhalation, according to the Wilmington Fire Department.
Firefighters removed a woman from the second-floor of the residence. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to Christiana Hospital, where she later died.
Wilmington firefighters extinguished the fire within an hour. Damage was confined to the residence, but was heavy. The home was deemed uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the city Fire Marshal's office.