Despite attempts to exclude them, police, members of the military, and hobbyists would also be barred from owning so-called "ghost" guns, 3-D-printed objects created via the use of digital files made available online, according to a bill the passed the Delaware state House Thursday.
"Basically, House Bill 125, this bill establishes the crimes of possession of an unfinished firearm frame or receiver that does not have the name or manufacturer and the serial number, possession of a manufactured covert or undetectable firearm, and the manufacture or distributing a firearm using three dimensional printer including distributing just distributing instructions in the form of computer-aided design files," said the bill's primary sponsor, Democrat Representative Valerie Longhurst. "The bill also makes it a crime to possess a firearm frame or receiver with the serial number removed, obliterated, or altered."
Specifically the bill makes the following illegal:
- Possess or manufacture a covert, undetectable or untraceable firearm.
- Transport, ship, transfer, or sell an unfinished firearm frame or receiver.
- Manufacture or distribute a firearm made using a 3D printer.
- Distribute instructions that would allow a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm, firearm, receiver, or major component of a firearm.
- Transport, ship, possess or receive any firearm or receiver with the knowledge that the manufacturer’s serial number has been removed, obliterated or altered.
House Bill 125 passed May 20, 2021, by a vote of 23 to 18. An amendment to remove a line excluding police and military from the bill passed unanimously, meaning they're now included among citizens barred from owning these particular kinds of weapons. Meanwhile, an amendment which sought to provide a grace period and special rules for hobbyists who could eventually follow-up with a firearms dealer to get the guns processed failed--17 yes, 23 no--meaning they are also barred from these kinds of weapons.
Officials in a release after the passage, said this also closes a loophole on "80% receivers," which are firearms components described as being lawfully distributed without the need for a background check, but which can be completed into a fully functional firearm with minimal effort. Additionally, covert and undetectable firearms are guns shaped like anything other than a gun or made of completely non-metal materials.
Republican Rep. Timothy Dukes made a personal plea on behalf of a family member who also happens to be an enthusiast, taking issue with the fact that they are now targeted by the new law.
"A lot of us have hobbies that we do throughout the year," Dukes said. "I have a son who has five acres of land. He has built three guns that would be considered, under this bill, a ghost gun. He enjoys going out to the back of his property, which is very private, it's very quiet, and target shoot. He does that on a regular basis. With the passage of this bill and the signature of the governor, my son will now become a felon."
And while the bill obviously addresses an evolving technological situation, said Republican Rep. Stephen Smyk, he couldn't support the efforts because it both addresses no real crime he believes the state has seen, while treading into territory already covered under other laws.
"I appreciate the attempt for 3-D printing, and I would love if the bill just addressed that. It does not," Smyk said. "It gets into something that's already been against the law for as long as I can remember, and that is the removal of, or obliterating, serial numbers from weapons that currently require them. And there are hobbyists, it's very few. And I don't think that we're actually solving any crime. We're not going to prevent any crimes with this. This is not something that's been a problem to address. It's for the future of 3-D printing, I understand, but not all the--what is being addressed by this bill, so I will not be supporting this bill, and I think that my constituents would absolutely go insane if I did."
The bill passed with 23 yes votes, 18 no, and now heads to the Delaware Senate for consideration.
"Ghost guns are specifically designed to avoid detection and skirt existing law, making them a clear threat to public safety," said Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle) the bill’s prime sponsor in the Senate. "Delaware needs to get ahead of this rapidly evolving technology now and close this loophole once and for all. These homemade weapons can be just as deadly as other types of firearms and are potentially easier to obtain for people legally barred from owning a gun."
You can read the language of the original bill, which does not reflect amendment changes, in its entirety here: