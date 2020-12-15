A major winter storm is expected to have very different impacts as it roars through Delaware Wednesday into Thursday. Some areas could get around a foot of snow, while other areas will see mostly heavy rain and a flooding threat.
"This is a major storm. There's a tremendous amount of moisture with it. Very strong winds," said Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz, of NBC10. "Then it's just a matter of the temperature structure of the atmosphere whether you're getting snow, ice, or rain--and in some cases, you're going to get all three."
The storm begins Wednesday afternoon and is expected to peak Wednesday evening through the early overnight hours Thursday. It tapers off Thursday morning with snow showers, as heavy wind gusts could cause power outages.
"Tomorrow, here comes some rain to the south, snow across northern Delaware and into the Philadelphia area, and then tomorrow night, the peak of the storm, the heaviest rain, the gustiest winds at the shore," Schwartz said. "Sleet, freezing rain, limiting the snow totals a little bit, compacting the snow a little bit, a little crunchy layer on top of the snow."
The farther an individual is from the coast, the greater the expected accumulation of snow totals. However, this is an evolving situation. Please check back for future forecasts every few hours as a slight change in track could mean major adjustments to snow totals, wind speeds, etc. Changes in track are completely normal and to be expected with storms like this one.
"We're not just talking about an inconvenience here tomorrow late, and tomorrow night and into Thursday morning," Schwartz said. "We're talking about dangerous driving conditions. We're talking about snow that's going to hang around for days if not longer, in parts of the area. We're talking about potential power outages from wind damage, coastal flooding, there's a lot that this storm is going to do."
A majority of Delaware should expect heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain in one form and at some point. However, again, a slight shift in the storm track north or south would dramatically change the amount of snow for these neighborhoods.
For the northernmost portions of Delaware, weather predictions have been modified to a winter weather advisory, and now three to six inches of snow is expected in Philadelphia and its immediate neighborhoods -- including Hockessin, Greenville, and Pike Creek -- but a slight change in the storm's track could change this total either way. Sleet and/or rain could mix in during the storm as well, lessening snow totals. Expect slippery road conditions during the height of the storm.
In the rest of New Castle County -- mostly south of I-95 -- and northern Kent County, the storm will start as snow early Wednesday afternoon, but quickly change to rain. The majority of the storm will be heavy windswept rain. There is the chance for up to 4 inches of wet snow toward the end of the storm as cold air arrives.
For southern Kent County and Sussex County, heavy, windswept rain is expected Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. One to two inches of rain is possible with localized areas of street and highway flooding. Heavy rainfall may combine with tidal inundation during high tide to cause coastal flooding. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with power outages and localized wind damage. The rain will briefly change to snow early Thursday morning before ending. Little to no accumulation is expected.