Delaware continued to see a downward trend in initial unemployment claims filed for the previous week.
According to the Delaware Department of Labor, 7,754 individuals filed for unemployment for the first time between April 19 and April 25, 2020. Since March 15, the First State has seen 78,876 residents file for unemployment.
"It's still historically a number that far exceeds the number of claims we you know we typically see on a monthly basis," said Darryl Scott, director for the Division of Unemployment Insurance. "Just to put it in context, that represents about 17% of the Delaware workforce, based on the February non-farm workforce numbers. So it's a significant portion of our workforce that has currently been affected and seeking benefits."
Since a peak of 18,987 on March 22nd through the 28th, Delawares initial filings have continued to drop. Just prior to March 15, the state was averaging roughly 500 individuals a week. Since, data has tracked as follows:
- March 15 - 21: Initial Claims - 10,720
- March 22 - 28: Initial Claims - 18,987
- March 29 - April 4: Initial Claims - 18,863
- April 5 - April 11: Initial Claims - 13,258
- April 12 - April 18: Initial Claims - 9,294
- April 19 - April 25: Initial Claims - 7,754
"I think part of the reason we were seeing a decline is just the cumulative number of people that have now been impacted, displaced, furloughed, laid off, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Scott said.
He also didn't think that downward trend would continue, especially when new options open up in May.
"We do know in that number that there's a number of independent contractors self-employed and others that have filed and, as we've talked about, we've got a new system that's coming in May to allow us to process a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims for those individuals," he said. "And so, we do expect as we launch that program that there will be another surge in claim volume because, again, people will have to file for regular unemployment insurance benefits, get a 'yes' or 'no' decision, and then referred into the PUA program."
There's been some issues with people receiving their payments for which they've filed, Scott said, and stressed when asked how those people should handle the delay, again, for patience.
"I got an email the other day from a person that said, 'I've sent you 100 emails.' So, sending multiple emails regarding the same issue means I've just got to get through 100 emails to get to you," he said. "It sort of magnifies the number of emails that we've got to get through and manage, but we're working to get through emails. We're trying to look and identify people with particular hold codes, try and find ways to outreach to them to try and help them get the issue resolved and get the benefits started."
He also said what the division and its employees have done so far has been, in itself, an accomplishment.
"We've processed and paid roughly 66% of the claims that have been filed from March 15 to April 24. Through that period, that equates to about 48,000 people and we've paid out roughly just shy of $100 million. The number I'm looking at is $99,387,817 in benefits over that same period. So we're just shy of $100 million in benefits paid out over the last six weeks. To give you a little context we paid out $59 million in benefits in the entirety of 2019. For those that are not yet paid, I know that doesn't provide them any comfort, but the work that's been done in a very short period of time to process and pay nearly 48,000 and deliver nearly $100 million in benefits to the citizens of Delaware is accomplishment."
He also said, as Delaware focuses on opening back up the economy at some point in the future and jobs start to reappear, they'll be monitoring and communicating with employers to ensure there's no abuses of the system.
"We're looking to make an announcement and address the situation that people, if they lost their job because of COVID and their job is restarted, there's an expectation that they go back to work," Scott said. "Employers will have a way to communicate with us to let them know, let us know, if somebody is collecting unemployment and refusing to go back to work."