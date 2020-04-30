Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.