Delaware State Police are looking for whoever's responsible for a drive-by shooting in Dover that left a man dead and 3 other people hospitalized.
Three men and two women were were standing in front of a house where a party was going on in the 1500 block of Nathaniel Mitchell Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, police said.
A car drove up to the house, shots were fired from the car and it took off, troopers said.
All five victims were taken to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent Campus, where one of them, a man police identified on Monday as 22-year-old Brenden Harmon, was pronounced dead; two other men are in stable condition, one of the women is in critical condition, and the other was treated and released, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Sergeant Yeich at the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.741.2703.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.