Another 9,000 Delawareans filed for unemployment for the first time last week.
For April 12, 2020, to April 18, the Delaware Department of Labor announced Thursday, April 23, that 9,294 individuals filed new unemployment insurance claims.
"For the week ending April 18, we had 9294 individuals file for unemployment insurance benefits," said Director for the Division of Unemployment Insurance Darryl Scott. "Down for the third consecutive week. I mean, we peaked at 18,987 the week ending March 28, and then slightly down the following week to 18,863, then to 13,272. And then this most recent week at 9294."
Since March 15, 71,122 individuals have filed for assistance during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
"Just to give you a little perspective, that number is greater than the prior 26 months combined," Scott said. "There were a little over 480,000 in the workforce, is February number, and so that 72,000 represents roughly 15% of the workforce that have applied for unemployment benefits. From talking to my colleagues and looking at the numbers, it appears that we're trending just about in line with with other states. I don't think we're significantly different--higher or lower--than any of the surrounding states."
The details for the initial Unemployment Insurance claims that have been filed with the Delaware Department of Labor for the periods are listed below.
- February 23 - February 29 - Initial Claims 527
- March 1 - March 7 - Initial Claims 520
- March 8 - March 14 - Initial Claims 473
- March 15 - March 21 - Initial Claims 10,720
- March 22 - March 28 - Initial Claims 18,987
- March 29 - April 4 - Initial Claims 18,863
- April 5 - April 11 - Initial Claims 13,258
- April 12 - April 18 - Initial Claims 9,294
Scott said that volume still presents a real challenge for the division.
"We continue to be challenged to answer enough phone calls and respond quickly enough to emails," he said. "We've continued to add people to the organization. Internally, we're training additional Department of Labor individuals to help. Our call center partner has gone from 15 the first week to 30 this week and we'll be at 45 next week; they're beginning to work on emails this week and we'll be transitioning them to phones as quickly as we're able to complete that training. We also, unfortunately, experienced some technical difficulties this past weekend because the claim volume had grown significantly. Each week, individuals have to submit a weekly certification and both the phone lines and those websites had to be upgraded to to handle the additional volume of calls and and web traffic, but those were completed on Sunday and the systems are up and operational again today and performing well."
But the output of work has also been staggering. While it's a hurdle to keep up with the number of claims being made, Scott said they're staying on top of it as much as humanly possible, and tens of millions of dollars are being distributed--weekly.
"One of the things to note is, I know there are individuals that are still looking to receive their first paycheck, but Delaware last week paid over $30 million in benefits in a single week," he said. "And before this state of emergency was called, we were paying in the neighborhood of about $1.5 million a week. In the last four weeks, we paid over $61 million in benefits and to put that in perspective, last year--January through December--we paid $59 million in benefits. So I, as I have in the past, ask for patience. We're adding people to respond to emails, we're adding people to be able to answer phone calls. And we're processing as many claims as quickly as possible. But I do want people to know that the department is working hard, showing up every day, and doing their best to get as much assistance to Delawareans as possible."
Delawareans are about to have new help gaining assistance as some federal programs get the all-clear to come online. Specifically, the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program (PUCP) will extend coverage for many who may have reached or soon max out their unemployment coverage.
"It provides 13 weeks of additional benefit to individuals whose claim had expired or they've exhausted benefits," said Scott. "'Expired' means that a claim expires after a year, and if they hadn't worked, there may not be wages that would make them eligible for another claim. 'Exhausted' [means,] if you've used 26 weeks of your unemployment insurance benefits. We've started that program up in Delaware for individuals whose claims may be exhausting. Now, they will roll over immediately into the PUCP, and they'll be able to continue their weekly certifications and continue to receive their benefits. If an individual's claim had expire or exhausted prior to this past week, then they'll have to submit an application. And we'll be processing those claims through a new system that we're implementing in a few weeks."
Scott said they've also identified a technology partner and are currently working on implementing a system which will give self-employed and independent contract workers access to unemployment benefits, which should be up and running by early May.
---
This story is breaking and will be updated