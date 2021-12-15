A no tax increase referendum won landslide approval in the Appoquinimink School District on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
The measure, which will result in major renovations and an expansion at Louis Redding Middle School, passed 2,992 to 106.
"We're celebrating today because it means opportunities for kids, and that the community saw fit overwhelmingly to support those opportunities for kids, and for us to renovate and add on to Redding Middle School," said Superintendent Matthew Burrows. "That's exciting. It will allow us to make [Redding] a 21st century learning environment for the kids that will be going there in the future, and also update the school for the community around it."
The funding plan for the work, which splits the cost between the state and the district--$43 million to $13.9 million, respectively--did not require an increase in property taxes but still needed resident approval.
"Which makes it even more exciting," Burrows said. "I'm just thankful for the community that supports our kids and supports our schools, and wants what's best for our kids, that come out overwhelmingly just to approve it," Burrows said. "To be able to see that vision come to light, I just think that speaks to our community and just how they feel about our kids and about our district."
According to district officials a mix of developer impact fees and growth in the tax assessment base will fund the local side of construction which is about a quarter of the cost.
The 69-year old building still has original systems, including heating, electric, plumbing, roofing, and floors.
"The building is 70 years old and has all the original operating systems in it. The maintenance staff, the custodial staff has done a wonderful job in maintaining that building, it's just reached its life expectancy--well past its life expectancy," he said. "So it'll allow us to replace those systems within the building. Also, education has changed since 1952. It allows us to build a facility that's updated for the 21st century."
The money additionally helps set the district up for future maneuvering, as it's currently the fastest-growing in the state, and will soon need to begin looking at expanding space elsewhere.
"We grew by 550 students this past year, and continue to add students," Burrows said. "Which, 550 students about is about an elementary school a year. This allows us to continue to add space for the students as they enter the community. And as we look at our 10-year plan, we know forthcoming that we're going to need an additional elementary school, we know we're going to need an additional middle school, we know we're going to need an additional high school, we know we'll need an additional kindergarten center."