With the sudden departure of former state Representative Gerald Brady from his 4th District elected office following a string of public missteps and personal struggles, the pieces are set in a race for that temporary seat, which will disappear in eight months due to redistricting.
In July 2021, Brady was discovered to have replied to a sex work advocate who sent him a study about decreasing crime rates through decriminalization of such work using crude, misogynistic, and racist language referring to Asian women. He'd meant to send the email from his official government address to a personal contact, not the advocate who would go on to publicize the incident.
While an ethics complaint was filed against Brady and ultimately dismissed, and though in that same month Brady announced he wouldn't seek reelection, he continued to occupy the position until January 2022, when he announced his sudden resignation, citing a PTSD diagnosis. Shortly thereafter, though, Newark Police announced Brady had been the suspect of a pair of shoplifting investigations.
Now, the Democratic and Republican candidates to fill the seat in a special election scheduled for Saturday, March 5th, 2022, have been made--almost--public.
A familiar face
For Democrats, they've announced former Wilmington City Councilman Bud Freel as their selection. Freel served on the council for 24 years before retiring, and holds strong name recognition in the city covered partially by the 4th District.
"It was such an unusual situation--the fact that it was an open seat, but the seat goes away in eight months...I thought it just kind of made sense that, with my experience both on the executive and legislative side, and the fact that I'm not looking to run for office in the future, I just thought I was a good fit to fill the seat for eight months," Freel told WDEL. "I was just trying to step up and help out the party. But also...I thought I could do a good job representing the people in the fourth representative district."
Party officials, for their part, couldn't be happier with Freel's candidacy. He brings a particular set of skills necessary for a speedy campaign, and that he's served in a similar capacity already while already expressing no interest in continue that work beyond the seat's lifeline made him a serendipitous choice.
"With any special election, I think the key is making sure that the party can come together and pick someone who is able to hit the ground running. We have a really tight turnaround, less than one month until Election Day," said Sarah Fulton, Political and Communications Director for the Delaware Democratic Party. "Former Councilman Freel's ability to just jump right in and do the job, he's been a legislator for quite some time...and it's a one-time thing for him. After his retirement from Wilmington City Council, he probably did not see an opportunity like this come about--frankly, none of us were expecting this opportunity--so he made it very clear that he would be done at the end of the duration of this vacancy."
Freel confirmed as much during his conversation with WDEL He said he was coming in to do the best job he could for the constituents of an area he's already extensively served, and would be purchasing no additional campaign signs at the culmination of this surprise journey.
"I have a great deal of experience, and I'm just going to go out and work as hard as I can for the next three-and-a-half weeks and try to win this thing...I have a good record, and I think I'll be able to convince people that, even though it's only for eight months, I'll give it 100%," he said. "Are you listening to me carefully? I guarantee you [I won't be running again,] no."
A previous candidate
In 2014, Ted Kittila was the Delaware GOP nomination to run for attorney general. He finished that crowded race behind only the ultimate winner of the seat, Matt Denn. Now, the party is tapping him for this sudden availability in New Castle County.
On Friday, February 11, 2022, the nomination was officially confirmed by the party.
"It's going to be a steep learning curve for me, there's no doubt about it. This seat has not been open for a long time. And there's a lot of work to be done to get ready. The thing is, I'm a naturally curious person, I enjoy this type of challenge," Kittila told WDEL. "This, for me, is going to be interesting. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm excited to hit the ground running. It's going to happen, and I guarantee that if people put me in that office, they're going to be very proud that they'll be represented by Ted Kittila."
A University of Delaware alum, he's currently a managing partner for Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP, a law firm in Wilmington, and has been involved in prominent cases in the state, including a recent fight with ChristianaCare trying to force the hospital's hand in prescribing ivermectin to a Brandywine Hundred man hospitalized with COVID-19. It's one of the reasons he believes he's the perfect candidate for the position.
"I'm a product of the state. I grew up here in Seaford, I went to school in the public school system here in Delaware. I went to the University of Delaware, and I believe I know Delawareans pretty well. They're my friends and neighbors," Kittila said. "This is my home. And I think it was very easy for people to see that I was concerned, and wanted to be at a place where I could represent some of those concerns. That message resonated very, very loudly with people."
Should Kittila win the race, he faces the same redistricting consequences come November, and would have to then turn to challenging one of the incumbents whose districts would consume the current 4th, which is moving to Sussex County.
The public will be able to participate in early voting for this special election. A list of polling locations and early voting dates and times can be found here at the Department of Elections website.
Reactions to an open seat
Both Democrats and Republicans know the challenging and difficult reasoning for the opening of the 4th District seat, and both know Brady's departure leaves much that needs to be addressed in the wake of his departure.
"I think integrity is really important to voters. We want to be sure that we're putting our best foot forward, and that we're living up to the values that our party platform embodies, which is equity, justice, transparency, all these things that Democrats really pride themselves on," Fulton said. "I do think that we have to prove to voters that Democrats are the party of the people, working people. They're looking out for people who need government assistance, they are looking out for people the government has traditionally left behind. And I think that we need to be able to prove that in March, and we need to be able to prove that November."
Fulton said paid family and medical leave, comprehensive health care bills, housing bills, criminal justice reform bills, are all major focuses this session and moving forward.
Also aware of the situation into which he's stepping, Kittila said he knows Freel well, calling him a "real gentleman," and noted he has many good friends from the other side of the aisle.
"I was really saddened by what happened with Representative Brady, very disappointed. It was hurtful, and I don't quite understand what's going on right now with some of these descriptions of the things that have happened, the charges that are out there right now," Kittila said. " That's really disappointing, it's very sad that that happened. And I do think that it's important to come in there and try to restore some dignity back to the seat."