Wilmington Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, that left one man dead and another in critical condition.
A 43-year old man was hit by gunfire shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of 28th and Jessup streets.
He was listed in critical condition.
Then around 7:45 p.m. police found another 43-year old man, identified by police Thursday afternoon as Jamar Warren, had been shot in the 1300 block of East 29th Street.
Warren died at the hospital.
It's unknown if the two shootings are related.