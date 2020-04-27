The Wilmington Airport (ILG) Task Force has recommended not renewing the Delaware River and Bay Authority's lease as airport managers, and instead put out a Request for Proposal for "qualified and experienced airport managers and developers," according to County Executive Matt Meyer Monday.
“The people of New Castle County own our state’s largest airport and deserve to get the best value,” Meyer said. “I am grateful for the task force’s time and dedication to this important project, and we look forward to an exciting future for the airport as a hub of economic development in the region.”
The DBRA has operated under an existing Acquisition Agreement and Ground Lease since 1995, which would automatically renew on June 30, 2020, for another 30-year term, unless the county notified them of their intent on non-renewal. Upon such issuance, the DRBA would continue to manage Wilmington Airport through 2025.
DRBA spokesperson Jim Salmon called the recommendation disappointing:
“The Authority is proud of its operation of the Airport during the last 25 years and is disappointed that the Airport Task Force has recommended a termination of the operating agreement and -in doing so- suggested the Authority has not properly and transparently managed the Airport. The Authority was asked to step into operations 25 years ago because the County did not have money or expertise to run the facility. Since then, it has invested millions of its own dollars in the enterprise, has secured tens of millions of Federal matching funds and the facility has prospered greatly.
"The Task Force recommendation to terminate the agreement seems based on a serious misunderstanding of the scope and magnitude of the Authority’s contributions—and of the true cost of running the airport— as well as the terms of agreement negotiated 25 years ago. In all events, the Authority is committed to providing accurate information to the County and clearing up any misunderstandings created by the consultants about the Airport operations and finances. The Authority is committed to assuring that the final decision made by the County Executive is fully informed and in the best interests of all concerned, including the taxpayers of New Castle County. We feel the best way to achieve this result is to meet face to face with the County officials, to hear their concerns and to try to reach agreement on a path forward. That’s how we reach the best results in Delaware - through outreach, candid dialogue and cooperation.”
New Castle County Council must vote to renew or not renew the agreements, and the DRBA would be permitted to take part in the application process for the new lease.
Officials want to see a diversified business model implemented. The task force, which unanimously recommended putting the lease out to bid, was made up of "business and community leaders, local airport experts and elected officials" gathered to "consider the current and possible new economic vision" for Wilmington Airport.