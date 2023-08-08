Some homes and yards are still a mess following storms that ripped through the Newark - Pike Creek - Hockessin corridor Monday.
Mark Sanford, who lives north of White Clay Creek State Park, said he was on the second floor of his home doing office work when it all began.
"Hairs go up on the back of your neck, sky turning olive... and you just know you have to get to the basement," Sanford said. "We scooped up the dog, we scooped up ourselves, and stumbled over each other into the basement - and the house came crushing."
Sanford is now left with collapsed ceilings in his home and two trees, about 100 feet tall, criss-crossed on top of his home.
"We're going to have to make major decisions with our insurance company and really this whole neighborhood as a whole. We're in a forest, where everybody here was affected," Sanford added.
"We have referred a few families to the Red Cross for short-term shelter and we'll continue to see what those unmet needs are in the community," Delaware Emergency Management Director A.J. Schall said.
After visiting a torn-up community on the east side of Newark, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said anyone with needs or issues is invited to call 302-395-5118.
Also:
-The National Weather Service said its initial review of the damage indicated that it was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado. A full report on the damage is expected on Wednesday.
-The Polly Drummond Hill Road Yard Waste Site will be available Thursday August 10th for people hoping to clean up their properties following the storm. State Representative Mike Smith said the Department of Natural Resources has agreed to open the site for this special occasion. The Polly Drummond site will be open Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. According to DNREC, tree limbs of up to four inches in diameter will be accepted.
The event is open to the public, but contractors will not be permitted to dump at the site.
Normally, the Polly Drummond Hill site is only open Saturdays and Sundays. DNREC also says to expect delays due to construction.
-As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Delmarva Power reported about 3,455 customers without service in New Castle County, 655 in Cecil County and 880 in Harford County, Maryland. 266 separate outages were littered in New Castle County, with the majority in the Brookside, Ogletown, and Hockessin areas. Some outages are still estimated to run into Thursday night, according to Delmarva Power's website.