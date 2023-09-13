Delaware State Police have identified the victims in a homicide and a fatal motorcycle accident that both occurred over the weekend in Sussex County.
Troopers say 26-year old Taylor German of Laurel was the victim of a shooting that also seriously injured a 41 year old Millsboro man.
According to troopers, the victims were in a vehicle at Little Creek Apartments, along with a third person, when someone opened fire on them.
One of the victims was able to drive to West Sixth Street where they contacted Laurel Police.
The woman died at the scene. The male victim was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
-------------------
78-year old Andrew Carmine, Junior, of Ocean View has been identified as the motorcyclist who died when his bike ran off a roadway in Roxana on Sunday afternoon, September 10th.
According to crash investigators the motorcyclist missed a curve on Bayard Road near Zion Church Road. The motorcycle overturned and slid back into the roadway where the victim was partially ejected from the bike.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.