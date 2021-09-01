The remnants of Hurricane Ida are in the middle of making their way over Delaware and with it, downed trees, major flooding, and power outages.
Roughly 3,000 people were without power by Wednesday evening, and travel was impacted around the state.
"Just a few things to keep in mind, there's currently a flash flood warning in effect for northern New Castle County. That means that flooding is happening or is imminent," said DEMA's Jeff Sands. "Then there is a flash flood watch for New Castle and Kent counties until tomorrow morning."
There were tornado watches issued for the entire state through 10 p.m. on September 1, 2021, but a tornado warning was issued for the entire state which was extended twice for New Castle County through 7 p.m., but was expired at 6:40 p.m.
"One of the issues that we're seeing with this storm is that it's produced some confirmed tornadoes in Maryland, so this is a pretty significant issue," Sands said. "We just want everybody to stay aware. There's a really unstable air pattern and that can lead to some of these tornadoes, especially across our state."
The most significant rainfall seemed to be occurring north of the state, in Pennsylvania, Sands said, but the evening rush was expected to line up to the timing of more rain moving through.
He said northern New Castle County had already seen ground saturation with between 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain having already fallen by the afternoon.