Amid a slightly better than expected revenue forecast from DEFAC in June, the state's Joint Finance Committee voted virtually Monday to restore step increases for educators and other state workers under collective bargaining agreements.
"We're upholding the promise that we made," said JFC co-chairman state Rep. Qunin Johnson. "We had created a trigger...that stated that if funds became available that we would obviously institute, and that if we were not in session at the time that we would institute at the time. Fortunately, the next DEFAC meeting actually did provide an uptick in the current year's finances of revenue brought in from estimated taxes that people are paying for their revenue in this calendar year."
Revenues had improved by about $79 million, according to June DEFAC numbers.
The step increases total $22 million; they were initially scrapped, along with an across-the-board two percent pay raise for state employees, weeks ago, in a budget proposal amended due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Combined, both cuts aimed to save $55 million. The two-percent pay hike for state employees was not reinstated.
The JFC also voted in favor of a $55 million Grant-in-Aid bill, which gives funding to a variety of non-profits, senior centers, and fire companies. Funding levels for non-profits remained the same as last year for almost all agencies.