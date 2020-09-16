There were several Primary Day upsets in state legislative races.
The biggest surprise was long-time senator Dave McBride losing his Democratic primary in the 13th District, representing the Bear area. The Senate President Pro Tempore, who was first elected to the chamber in 1980, was defeated by Marie Pinkney by 282 votes.
In the State House 7th District, representing Arden and Claymont, first-term Rep. Ray Seigfried was defeated in the Democratic primary by Larry Lambert Jr. In 2018, Seigfried defeated Lambert in a five-way race by 86 votes. This time around, Lambert won the nomination by 652 votes.
In the 26th district, representing the Christiana area, Democrat incumbent John Viola was defeated by Madinah Wilson-Anton by 43 votes. Viola was first elected in 1998.
And in the 27th district representing Glasgow, Democrat incumbent Earl Jacques was defeated by Eric Morrison in a relative landslide. Morrison earned 61% of the vote.
When asked about the upsets, Delaware Democratic Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm said, "Make no mistake: Primary nights are difficult ones as we abruptly say goodbye to some of our most stalwart leaders; people who have dedicated their lives to our State and to our Party. At the same time, we are excited to welcome a new and diverse generation of leaders to the forefront of our Party."
Meantime, in Senate District 1, Democrat Sarah McBride continued on a path toward making history. She won 91% of the vote to easily defeat fellow Dem Joseph McCole. McBride will now face Republican Steve Washington in November's election, for the right to represent the district that includes part of Wilmington, as well as Bellefonte and Claymont. If she wins, McBride would become the first openly transgender person elected to Delaware's General Assembly.