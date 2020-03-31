On average a lot of fishing rods are about six feet in length.
With that in mind the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is counting on local fishermen to maintain proper distancing during opening day of upstate trout season on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
DNREC moved up the date in order to help minimize opening day crowds while at the same time allowing for responsible outdoor activities.
On Monday, March 30th, junior anglers 16-and-under were allowed to fish seven streams that have been stocked with thousands of brown and rainbow trout.
The adults are allowed to hit the water Tuesday starting a half hour before sunrise.
DNREC is encouraging fishermen to try less popular spots to cast and Natural Resources police will be on hand to monitor for crowding.
The stocked waterways are White Clay and Red Clay creeks, Christina and Pike creeks, Beaver and Watson runs and Mill Creek.