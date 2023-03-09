Food insecurity -- specifically fresh produce-- is a serious problem in areas of Wilmington. Urban Acres Produce is looking to help.
Mathew Williams is the new executive director of Urban Acres Produce, coming into the position with big aspirations and goals.
He says stores in the north and eastern parts of Wilmington often do not have fresh produce, with prepackaged and/or precooked items being sold.
"Our mission is to provide access to healthy, fresh produce to neighborhoods designated as 'food desert neighborhoods' in our low-income communities," Williams says.
Williams and the rest of the organization see the health disparities in their area and are working to expand the program's reach to more people in need.
"We're working in not only the east side and north side, but we're soon to be opening up a pick-up site in a small retail establishment on the west side as well," says Williams.
People of all socioeconomic standings are able to order fresh produce online.
"People can go online and order a share. It's a sliding scale," Williams says. "We accept EBT (Electric Benefit Transfer), so it's not like people can't afford it. We'll be sure to get you some fresh produce."
The new executive director is trying to educate locals about agriculture and healthy choices available to them.
"Education + exposure = economic opportunity" encompasses the ideology that Williams has regarding eliminating as much food insecurity and health disparity as he can.
Ordering affordable food online is available along with other helpful tools for the community.