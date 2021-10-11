A family from Pennsylvania visiting Dewey Beach for a deceased family member's celebration of life Sunday reported to authorities an urn containing the ashes of said family member was stolen out of their vehicle, police announced Monday.
According to Dewey Beach Police, the urn was left in an unlocked vehicle along Dover Road on October 8, 2021, around 2:30 p.m. When the family returned to the vehicle on October 10th around 2 p.m., they said the urn was missing.
The urn is described as green with a gold "Hope" tree displayed on the front, 9" by 7" in a black silk bag.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dewey Beach Police at 302.227.1110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.