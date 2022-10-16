Paul and Linda McConnells’ relationship with and support of Ursuline Academy dates back three decades, when their children attended the Lower School in the 1990s and 2000s. Now, they're donating $1.75 million to the school.
The gift is anchored by $1.25 million in funding for the Paul and Linda McConnell Young Scholars program, which supports Ursuline’s Lower School Tuition Assistance needs. The gift will give $250,000 to the assistance fund for low-income students now, while $1 million will be set aside to endow the Scholars program in perpetuity.
The remaining $500,000 will expand the Innovation Program's reach into the Lower School and create new learning spaces in the Upper and Middle Schools.
“As longstanding members of the Ursuline family, we have seen what an impact the school has had on the lives of its students and the greater community,” said Paul McConnell.
A gift from the McConnells’ in 2016 catalyzed the creation of the Innovation Program, which allowed Ursuline to be one of the first high schools in Delaware to participate in UD's EntreX program for high school entrepreneurs. Since the program launched, their students have earned accolades and awards in the Diamond Challenge, a worldwide pitch competition for social and business innovation ideas.
The remainder of their gift will provide initial funding for a new Ursuline Academy IDEA (Innovation, Design-thinking, Entrepreneurship & Activity) Lab. The space will be a think tank where young women will develop business management and financial literacy skills.