An elementary art school teacher's care for a bird inspired two Ursuline Students to publish a bilingual, award-winning children's book.
Twins Bella and Ava Lindia are the author and illustrator, respectively, of the book El Amigo Eterno, the byproduct of a Spring 2021 Global Scholars Program, that is now available for sale on Amazon.
El Amigo Eterno was one of 11 books that won the competition, and earned the right to be published.
Bella initially wrote the story in English, loosely based on her elementary art teacher at MOT Charter.
"She told us this story about how she actually nurtured a bird that came to the windowsill through a wool sock."
In El Amigo Eterno, a Peruvian girl named Bernadette is the centerpiece of the story, meeting a bird at a windowsill there.
The location made it a perfect place to tell the story in both English and Spanish.
"If it was just English, it wouldn't be as special, because we're both really interested in Spanish, and it's special to us that not just English-speakers, but also Spanish, both can learn," Ava said following a special presentation and book-signing for Ursuline elementary students Wednesday.
You can purchase El Amigo Eterno on Amazon.