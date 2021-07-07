Six months after a federal appeals court in Philadelphia overturned fraud and conspiracy convictions for four former Wilmington Trust executives, the U.S. Attorney's office said they will not seek a re-trial.
Former bank president Robert Harra, former CFO David Gibson, former Chief Credit Office William North, former and former Controller Kevyn Rakowski were all initially were convicted of fraud, conspiracy and lying to regulators and investors in failures that led to the bank's collapse.
In 2018, Harra and Gibson were each sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $300,000 in fines while Andrews got four-and-a-half years, and North got three years. All four were free on appeal.
In January, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a re-trial on securities fraud and conspiracy charges.
At that time, U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said they were considering that re-trial, but now they said they'd rather focus on other issues with the Third Circuit decision viewed as "extremely disappointing and limited our options moving forward."
"Prosecutors must constantly weigh a number of factors in exercising prosecutorial discretion. Those factors include not only the likelihood of obtaining a conviction, but also competing public safety priorities, and the availability of finite resources to address these priorities. In my judgment, the practical implications of the Third Circuit’s opinion and the challenges currently facing our community--such as unprecedented violent crime, the rising number of opioid overdose deaths, and domestic terrorism--counsel in favor of declining to retry David Gibson, Robert V.A. Harra, William North, and Kevyn Rakowski."
Michael Kelly served as lead attorney for Harra and the group and issued a statement to WDEL:
“My client is relieved. Thank God the Third Circuit saw the case as we did. My client lost 10 years of his life. He can never regain that. I have never seen a case like this. The Fed and the bank auditor admitted on the stand they saw what the bank was reporting for the last 20 years, and they never balked. A guidance document from the Feds showed that the bank was reporting correctly, but DOJ objected to the admission of the Fed document. This was about 3 percent of the loan portfolio. And the jury was told about every bad thing the bank did, which had nothing to do with the the charged conduct. And the three other defendants reported to Cecala, not Harra. Go figure.“