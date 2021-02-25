Getting money into the pockets of most Americans and getting children back in school starts with getting shots in people's arms, and the American Rescue Plan would do just that, according to Delaware's U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Blunt Rochester appeared virtually alongside her Democratic colleagues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Thursday, February, 25, 2021, to tout the likely passage of a coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. House this week.
"Economists across the political spectrum, whether you talk to Jerome Powell or Janet Yellen, have said that we need a relief package with a scope that meets the magnitude of this moment," she said. "The American Rescue Plan meets the moment."
President Joe Biden's plan, which Blunt Rochester said enjoys "broad bipartisan support" would send $1,400 direct payments to Americans who make $75,000 less a year. Couples who make $150,000 a year combined would each receive a stimulus check. Blunt Rochester said she fought for that threshold.
"There are many challenges that families are facing right now, and our goal was to support them. We've never seen food lines lines like this--at least not in my lifetime--in our country families are struggling, and we know that many of the decisions that are made regarding this, really, it's about supporting our families," she said. "We can ensure that we don't limit all of those individuals who would fall off a cliff during this time, but at the same time, make sure that there is an actual threshold."
The $1.9 trillion plan also secures funding for COVID-19 vaccines, including $20 billion for vaccine distribution that includes the creation of vaccination centers nationwide and mobile vaccination units.
"We require bold efforts to make a difference in crushing this virus to help support not just our physical well-being but our economical well-being," she said. "The what of this is making sure that we get the money to the places that need it--whether it's for the distribution of this vaccine to the vaccines themselves being made, to making sure that our state and local governments have the resources to do the job. The what of this plan is getting the resources to the people. The how is through the American Rescue Plan. The when is now."
It also includes $350 billion in aid for state and local governments nationwide.
If passed in the House, the measure would head to the Senate for consideration.