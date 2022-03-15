Delaware has been in standby mode for three years to potentially do away with the bi-annual adjustment of its clocks, but the U.S. Senate might have brought that move one step closer to becoming reality Tuesday.
The Senate passed a measure by unanimous consent that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent throughout the U.S., beginning next year.
Currently, most U.S. clocks, with exceptions in some states including Arizona, Hawaii, Indiana, and others, switch between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time early on the second Sunday of March, and again on the first Sunday of November.
The Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), would do away with the switches that started in 1942 during World War II, instead having the US go with Daylight Saving Time year-round.
Senator Carper called the switches "a tired tradition," saying "it's up to the House to see the light and pass this legislation, so all Americans can see brighter days ahead!"
Delaware's state legislators tackled the topic in 2019, when SB73, introduced by then-state Sen. David McBride, passed and was signed by Governor John Carney.
SB73 required the Governor to request placing Delaware permanently on Atlantic Standard Time (equivalence of Eastern Daylight Time), but only if neighboring states Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland all agreed.
New Jersey has a Senate Bill currently in committee that would mirror Delaware's action, but without the neighboring state clause.
Pennsylvania's HB335, which would send the Keystone State into Eastern Daylight Time permanently, with congressional approval, passed the state house in April 2021, but has not been moved by the Senate.
Maryland had two bills attempting to permanently move to Eastern Daylight Time stall in 2021, but a new SB534 appeared in a committee meeting last week, while a similar HB126 passed the House of Delegates, but is also trying to get through the Senate.
Two major issues are at play though--first the effect of having to switch back-and-forth twice a year, and second--how the time of sunrises and sunsets would change at the most extreme of the two time standards.
If Delaware were to adopt Eastern Daylight Time permanently, Wilmington's latest sunrise would be at 8:23 a.m. from roughly December 31 through January 9, and every sunrise would be after 8 a.m. from November 27 through February 10, a period of 75 days.
Correspondingly, those winter sunsets would be later, with the earliest sunset falling at 5:37 p.m. from December 2 through December 12, with sunsets before 6 p.m. running from November 1 through January 12.
If Delaware went the opposite way and enacted with permanent Eastern Standard time, it would make sunrises from June 10 through 18 take place at 4:33 a.m. while moving the latest sunset to just 7:34 p.m.
Opponents have said the switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean more school children would have to wait for school buses in the dark for a longer period of time, then under the current standard time.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.