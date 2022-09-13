The USDA is flagging some Hello Fresh ground beef products for possible E. Coli contamination.
A public health alert was issued on Saturday over ground beef products in Hello Fresh meal kits that were shipped to consumers from July 2 through July 21, 2022.
People should look for the Hello Fresh 10-ounce plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing "ground beef 85% lean/15% fat."
The full kits aren't being recalled because they're no longer sold, but the USDA said people might have frozen the ground beef to cook later.
The USDA and CDC are still investigating and have determined several people who became ill had received beef produced at one particular establishment.