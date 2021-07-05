Check your freezer--you may have some listeria-contaminated chicken products in it.
The state Division of Public Health Monday announced the USDA is recalling frozen, fully-cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections and fully-cooked pizza with chicken produced by Tyson Foods and sold under their brand name along with Jet's Pizza, Casey's General Store, Marco's Pizza and Little Caesar's.
Products have Establishment Number EST. P-7089 on the bag or inside the USDA inspection mark.
DPH Monday confirmed one case of listeriosis in Delaware from eating the recalled foods, which were processed between December 26th of last year and April 13th of this year.
If you do have any of the recalled products in your freezer, throw them away or bring them back to the store where you bought them.
You can see a list of the recalled products at the USDA's website.