Three New Castle County Police officers will not face criminal charges following an investigation into their use of force during a home invasion in January in Manor Park. One suspect was shot and survived. Another was also located a few days later, nursing a gunshot wound.
The Delaware Attorney General's Office Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust released its findings Wednesday, which were based on interviews as well as analysis of evidence, including police body-worn camera footage.
The investigation concludes that the officers reasonably believed that the use of potentially-deadly force was necessary for the protection of another - and themselves.
