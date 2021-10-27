The Delaware Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a Use of Force report clearing three officers of wrongdoing for their roles in shooting a suspect who was reportedly firing at them in an incident south of Dover in December 2020.
On December 30, 2020, troopers responding to the 200 block of East Evens Road for reports of a disorderly man with a gun found Ronald Cochran, of Viola, holed up in a bathroom at a residence, threatening to "shoot the place up."
Cochran fled to the second floor of the residence, out a window, and onto the roof of the home, all while firing at two troopers on the scene, police said at the time. Cochran then pointed his weapon at a third officer.
All three officers opened fire on Cochran, who was shot in the arm and shoulder. He was found lying on the porch of a nearby home, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment before being released.
In question was whether the Delaware State Police Troopers Joshua Cary, Schatzschneider Billy-Attoh Jr., and Andrey Green returning fire on Cochran was justified. The Use of Force report does not provide guidance on the officers' adherence to departmental policy or procedure, nor does it make implications regarding Cochran's alleged criminality.
The report included witness testimony from all three officers, seven witnesses, one associate of Cochran's, and an attempted interview with Cochran upon his release from hospital care, which he declined.
It also included medical records, a toxicology report which stated Cochran had Blood Alcohol Content of .228, firearm forensics, and crime scene photos with details laying out how the incident unfolded.
In weighing whether the troopers actually believed discharging their weapons was necessary to protect their own lives or the lives of others, and whether they were negligent in that belief, the AG's office found:
"Each of the three Troopers believed that their actions were necessary to protect themselves from serious physical injury or death. Cochran was armed, disobeyed police commands, and fired multiple times in the direction of the Troopers."
and:
"The police were not reckless or negligent in forming the belief that deadly force was immediately necessary in this case...Because the police were justified to use force pursuant to 11 Del. C. § 464, we further determine that they were not negligent or reckless in injuring or creating a risk of injury to third persons under 11 Del. C. § 470(b). No third persons were injured and the police took reasonable measures to only use force when necessary."