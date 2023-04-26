UseYourMelonHorizontal

Champion NASCAR driver and eighth generation watermelon farmer Ross Chastain will be visiting Delaware Friday and Saturday to promote his program "Use Your Melon" with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

Chastain will be making appearances at the Georgetown Motor Speedway and Grotto's in Dover to encourage drivers to drive sober while meeting fans and signing autographs.

A simulator will be at both events to demonstrate the dangers of driving impaired.

In 2020 alone, nationally there were 11,654 people killed in drunk-driving crashes.

Since 2018, 40% of fatal crashes have involved impairment, with men being the more likely population to drive drunk while involved with a fatal accident.

Chastain says that as impaired driving related crashes, injuries and fatalities increase in Delaware and across the country, he looks forward to using his platform to help OHS educate drivers on the catastrophic dangers of driving impaired.

Rachel joined the WDEL News team after recently graduating from Penn State with degrees in broadcast journalism and criminology. 

  Rachel has a passion for storytelling, photography and videography, and an endless curiosity that has led her to various states and countries over the last few years.  She’s also looking for suggestions on Delaware’s best iced coffee.

  Rachel is a native of Delaware County, PA.