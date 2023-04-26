Champion NASCAR driver and eighth generation watermelon farmer Ross Chastain will be visiting Delaware Friday and Saturday to promote his program "Use Your Melon" with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.
Chastain will be making appearances at the Georgetown Motor Speedway and Grotto's in Dover to encourage drivers to drive sober while meeting fans and signing autographs.
A simulator will be at both events to demonstrate the dangers of driving impaired.
In 2020 alone, nationally there were 11,654 people killed in drunk-driving crashes.
Since 2018, 40% of fatal crashes have involved impairment, with men being the more likely population to drive drunk while involved with a fatal accident.
Chastain says that as impaired driving related crashes, injuries and fatalities increase in Delaware and across the country, he looks forward to using his platform to help OHS educate drivers on the catastrophic dangers of driving impaired.