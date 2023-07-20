A postal employee was robbed at a New Castle - area apartment complex Wednesday.
County police said officers investigated the reported robbery at Georgetown Manor Apartments off Route 273 near Airport Road. A woman who was delivering mail says she was approached by two adult males who were wearing hoods and ski masks. They grabbed her by her arms and stole some USPS property and parcels. The suspects fled the scene.
County detectives are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact county police at 302-395-2741, 302-573-2800 or 302-395-8110. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.