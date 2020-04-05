The Navy's newest attack submarine has a Delaware connection.
The USS Delaware was commissioned Saturday and formally joined the fleet.
There'd usually be a public ceremony for the occasion, but that was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, so the Navy will celebrate the event sometime in the future.
The Delaware is the 7th Navy ship and first sub to be named in honor of the First State, and the first Navy ship in 100 years to be so named.
It's 377 feet long, can dive to depths of more than 800 feet, has a top speed of more than 25 knots and can run for more than 30 years without refueling.
The Delaware's keel was laid in 2016, and the sub was christened about 2 and a half years later.