Several people were turned away from a vaccination site at the Chase Center in Wilmington Friday after various elected officials blasted out on social media and by email that the site was open to all Delawareans ages 18 and up.
The site, however, was not open to all. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said on Facebook around 1:30 p.m. that the site, open Friday and Saturday, was reserved for residents of five Wilmington zip codes: 19801, 19802, 19804, 19805, and 19808.
"Anyone not from those listed zip codes who goes to the Chase Center Friday or Saturday will not be vaccinated. If you are not from those areas, please do not show up," the post said.
A few hours later, DHSS posted an update to Facebook, wherein they noted only those with pre-issued vouchers would be vaccinated for the remainder of Friday and all day Saturday.
"For Saturday’s vaccination event at the Chase Center, only people with vouchers that were distributed ahead of time will be vaccinated. Anyone without one of the pre-issued vouchers should not come to the event or expect to be vaccinated," the post said.
WDEL has learned people from other zip codes, though, were vaccinated early on in the event. DHSS had not informed the media about the vaccination site at the Chase Center.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was offered at the event.
The state's waiting list opens on Tuesday, April 6, to any Delawarean ages 16 and up.
"That will be the opportunity for many to get invited for future state vaccination events," DHSS reminded residents.
Pfizer is the only vaccine available for Delawareans ages 16 and 17 while Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are for those 18 and up.