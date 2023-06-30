Pete Schwartzkopf handed the gavel of Speaker of the House in Delaware's general assembly to Valerie Longhurst on the final day of the 2023 legislative year.
Passing along the same hammer used by Delaware's first female Governor, Ruth Ann Minner, Longhurst takes over a position held by the Sussex County Democrat since 2012.
Schwartzkopf said he started telling his colleagues 8 months ago that he was going to step aside at some point in this session of the assembly, but swore them to secrecy, as none of them would confirm his intent on the record.
Before getting serious, Schwartzkopf joked his reasons for stepping aside were not because he was forced out, to run for governor, or to take over the newly-created Council to the Police Office Standards and Training Commission.
Instead, he said the main reason for reducing his responsibilities came when his wife spent nearly five days in the hospital last year.
"For three of those days, we thought she had lymphoma cancer, and it makes you stop and think. It makes you try to figure out what's important, and sitting up here pales in comparison to having her."
Schwartzkopf said he didn't even want to continue running for his House seat at that point, but it was after the primary filing deadline, so had he dropped out during the campaign, the Democrats would not have had a candidate on the ballot.
"As much as my wife does not want me here anymore, she said 'you can't just walk away like that."
Schwartzkopf said his wife was eventually diagnosed with long-haul COVID, and is doing better, and was in the chamber with his family hours before the vote to name Longhurst as the new Speaker.
"We have another reason that's important to me: We've never had a woman Speaker in the history of our state, and tonight we're going to change that."
Longhurst came to the House of Representatives in 2005, and became Majority Whip in 2008 before beginning her run as House Majority Leader in 2012 in concert with Schwartzkopf's move to the speaker's chair.
She previously worked for AIG Insurance, where she worked her way to director of operations.
Longhurst now will oversee the first-ever, all-women Democratic leadership group in the House.
Melissa Minor-Brown was voted as the new Majority Leader, while her former post as Majority Whip will be filled by Kerri Evelyn Harris.
"Let us not forget that the path that led us here was not always easy. It was only a little over a century ago that women won the right to vote, and for many of us in this room, the opportunity to vote for our representation would have been non-existent," Longhurst said during her acceptance address.
Governor John Carney offered his congratulations to Longhurst.
"I’d like to congratulate Representative Longhurst on becoming Speaker of the House— an important and historic day for Delaware as she becomes Delaware’s first female Speaker. Throughout her time as Majority Leader, Val has pulled together both sides of the Chamber on issues important to all Delawareans including mental health supports and protecting the rights of all Delawareans. We’ve worked side by side for over a decade, and I look forward to working with her, House Majority Leader Melissa Minor-Brown, and House Majority Whip Kerri Evelyn Harris moving forward."