A Delaware Department of Correction officer died suddenly Monday.
Correctional officer Lamar Robinson-King died of a medical issue, unrelated to COVID-19, prison officials said.
The Delaware DOC said Robinson-King had completed an overnight shift at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, when he experienced a sudden, life-threatening medical episode. Correctional office red rendered aid until responding emergency medical personnel arrived on scene to transport Robinson-King to the hospital.
"We are heartbroken by the passing of Correctional Officer Lamar Robinson-King, a hard working and highly respected member of the Department of Correction family," Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said.
DeMatteis ordered DOC flags to fly at half-staff for the correctional officer, who worked at the Smyrna prison for 17 months.
The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will determine Robinson-King's cause of death.