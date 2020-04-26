An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna is second Delaware prisoner to die from the coronavirus.
Robert Francisco, 79, who had been monitored since April 8th and tested for the disease since April 10, 2020, died Saturday night at Bayhealth Hospital's Kent Campus, the Delaware Department of Correction announced Sunday.
Francisco, who had underlying health problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, died from COPD complications and COVID-19, according to the DOC. He tested negative for COVID-19 twice before developing a fever April 16, 2020.
He'd been serving a 60-year sentence for unlawful sexual intercourse.
Seventy-three-year-old Joseph Russo was the first inmate to die from COVID-19 on April 16, 2020.
Three minimum-security inmates at the Vaughn Correctional Center are the latest to test positive for the virus, along with an inmate at the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown and two Vaughn correctional officers.
A total of nine inmates have recovered from the coronavirus and are housed at the COVID-19 treatment center on Vaughn prison property.