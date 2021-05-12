A Vaughn Correctional Center inmate has been charged with murdering one of his fellow prisoners on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old John Cameron after they said he attacked cellmate 69-year-old Philip Langell at around 8:13 a.m. inside the Smyrna-area prison.
Police said Langell suffered head, face, and neck injuries, and believe they were from a closed first. In addition, a stab wound was found, although they don't believe that was part of the cause of death.
An autopsy led police to believe Langell was killed from the head and neck injuries, along with asphyxiation.
Cameron, who is currently serving a life sentence for First Degree Murder, now faces another First Degree Murder charge.