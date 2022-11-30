One of the longest serving members on the Delaware Supreme Court has turned in his retirement papers to Governor John Carney.
Justice James T. Vaughn, Junior, plans to retire May 1, 2023. He was appointed to the Supreme Court in October, 2014, by Governor Jack Markell.
Prior to that Vaughn was a state Superior Court Judge starting in 1998.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve since 1998 as a Superior Court judge and Supreme Court Justice," Vaughn wrote in a letter to the Governor.
"I will always appreciate the memories of working with my colleagues on the bench and with court staff in our efforts to maintain the rule of law in this state. I leave with a sense of satisfaction that I have done my best to discharge the duties of the judicial offices I have held."
"Like his father, Justice Vaughn has served our State and its citizens with great distinction," said Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. "As former Chief Justice Veasey has remarked, 'Justice Vaughn has a straight-forward/no-nonsense approach to the Rule of Law.' The Court will miss his hard work, steady hand and unflappable nature."
Vaughn is the son of former state senator James T. Vaughn for whom the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is named.
The 73-year old Vaughn is a Delaware native having graduated from J.B. Moore High School in Smyrna in 1967.