A New Castle man is wanted in connection with gunshots fired at a vehicle in the Five Points area.
County Police said that a person was in his vehicle on Valley Road Thursday at about 7:18 a.m. when someone approached him and fire shots into the vehicle, then left the scene.
A police investigation identified the suspect as 35-year-old Victor Alamo of New Castle. Alamo is wanted for a felony count of attempted murder and weapons charges. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has seen Victor Alamo of New Castle is asked to contact County Police at (302) 395-8126 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.