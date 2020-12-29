Dover Police are investigating a shots fired incident that left vehicles and a home damaged.
Police were called to East Water Street and River Road in the Capital Green community at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December, 28., 2020.
There, they found three damaged vehicles. They said a home, containing five people, also sustained damage. No one inside the home was hit by gunfire.
The incident comes after two homes on South New Street were hit by gunfire on Sunday morning. No one was hurt in that incident.
The investigation into the latest round of shots fired is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302.736.7130. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.