An Elkton-area tree took a trip through Newark Thursday, passing through Delaware on its way to chasing the dreams of every young sapling - heading to the big city to become the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
Devon Price and his wife Julie were home one march evening when there was a knock on the door. It was a man they would come to know as Erik Pauze, and he had an important job, and a strange request.
"He's such a such a great guy. You know, he knocks on the door. We don't know who he is. Julie says, 'Hey, why don't you go get it? I think it's probably a salesman.' So I'm like, 'Okay, sure,'" Price said. "He goes, 'Hey, buddy, you mind if I go back and look at that beautiful Norway Spruce behind your house?'"
Head gardener and arborist for Rockefeller Center, Pauze made a request of the Prices for a donation to their holiday decorations--the 79 ft. tree standing in their backyard.
"We have watched it grow for 31 years, taking care of it. It's been a pretty trouble-free tree, as trees go. We've taken down many of them just like it, due to storm damage or disease. So we were reluctant at first," Price said. "At the end of the day, we thought about it, and it'll likely decline from here; a storm will damage it, or it will perish from disease. So it just made sense to let it go in it's prime and go on to a bigger, better purpose, than hanging out in our yard really."
It helped, Price said, knowing what happens once the holidays have passed.
"It's going to live in Rockefeller Center until early-to mid-January. And when it's taken down, the branches and the foliage will be mulched and used in gardens and parks in New York," he said. "The massive trunk will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity to build homes. So, a really, really cool outcome."
For his part, Pauze said finding the right tree takes a little bit of skill, a little bit of luck, and a dash of the spice of life: variety.
"I typically always try to take the long way home, take a different route, go somewhere new. And that's how I found this one...I came from the corner over there after I saw the tree sticking out over the garage. I drove around a couple times, went on the other side, and then decided to get out of the car and knock on the door," he said. "That's my job, to go out and find it. I drive back roads."
While occasionally Pauze said they'll receive a tip from someone about a particularly suitable specimen, sometimes just stumbling upon the right tree is as good as it gets. He said it's the type of thing where, when you know, you know.
"When you get out of the car, you know it. When I got out of the car, even before I knocked on the door, I knew that this tree was going to be at Rockefeller Center one day," Pauze said. "It's about 75, 80 years old. It's 79 feet tall. It's 46 feet wide. And it has to look good in front of 30 Rock, so I've got to imagine that as I'm picking it out. it's got to fill the plaza...there's a lot of people involved to get the right tree. It takes a lot of work, and you think about it a lot. It's an all-year process."
The tree passed through Newark Thursday, but won't reach its final destination until Saturday, November 13, 2021. While it was being cut and loaded, and then for the trip through Delaware, crowds gathered at various points along the route to send the tree off and wish it a successful Christmas season display.
One of those well-wishers was John Beachy, currently a New Jersey resident but who said he lived in the Price's home while growing up. He returned after learning the tree from his childhood would be departing the state to head to New York.
"It was my tree one time, yeah, for a little bit," Beachy said. "It's grown a lot. I would say it's probably at least doubled, if not more than that. Definitely. I would say it was probably 30 or 40 feet then."
He's already making plans to go see it once it arrives in the city.
"It was pretty wild," Beachy said. "We already go to New York a lot, so we'll definitely check it out. I'd love to do that."
And he isn't the only one excited to check out the tree in its new digs. Julie Price said visiting their old tree will be a fulfilling journey, one worth making more than once.
"I'm a little sentimental about it. But we're very excited to share it with New York City. And we have neighbors that have told us they're going to see it, that they couldn't wait to see the tree. So we're happy about it," she said. "We will be up there twice...We're going this Saturday for the tree arrival, and then we'll be there for the the NBC tree lighting on December 1."