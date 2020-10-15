You can 'watch' a concert this weekend in Middletown either in person, or online, benefitting local veterans.
The Veterans Watchmaker Initiative is sponsoring the event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, to raise funds for their new watchmaking school.
The concert will be live, in-person, with limited attendance, at the Everett Theater in Middletown, and online, featuring award winning Broadway performer Grace Field.
Field met Watchmaker Initiative board member Dave Skocik at another concert during pre-pandemic times who asked her about performing for their fundraiser.
With her personal connections to the military, she wholeheartedly agreed.
"Veteran's charities are very close to my heart," said Field, "because both of my grandfathers served, one served in the Navy and one served in the Air Force in the '40s.
"They had such an impact on my life and knowing they also served our country how could I possibly say no."
WDEL has chronicled the development of the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative under the guidance of founder Sam Cannan since 2015.
The veterans not only learn the timeless art of watchmaking but are provided housing as well.
The concert theme is "You'll Never Walk Alone."
"The night will be filled with a bunch of Broadway stuff and Sinatra, a little opera, some pop," said Field, "there's stuff in there for anybody!
"It's about connection, it's about love, it's about joy, it's about beauty," said Field. "It's about bringing all those things to the masses and reminding people that they're not alone."
Field had a national tour canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but has been able to string together mainly online performances.
She admits there's nothing like performing in front of a live audience.
"Even if one person is the audience, having that one person to play to and sing to - ah - it means the world, it's such a different feeling. I can't even describe it."
Tickets for the concert either in-person or online can be purchased here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/vwiauction
Field said despite the lights remaining out on Broadway, she is expecting to be at Carnegie Hall next year.
"I'm thrilled and honored to announce in 2021 at Carnegie Hall I will be playing the role of Aloysia Weber, Mozart's Muse in Mozart² - The New Musical.
"Book and Lyrics are by the incredible Tegan Summer, music and additional lyrics are by Gregory Nabours, and it will feature the music of Steve Aoki and various EDM artists."