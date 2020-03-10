Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick is sounding the alarm on County Executive Matt Meyer's claims that council should use county human resources to evaluate jobs and pay raises for council employees after he vetoed a proposal that would raise council staff's pay.
Kilpatrick said, five years ago when she and Councilman Tim Sheldon embarked on this journey--under a different county executive--human resources told her there was nothing within their job description that required them to assist in this task.
"We actually asked them to help us re-write [job descriptions] and after two meetings, I don't know that we never heard anything back from them. So this time, you're right, we didn't go to HR."
Further, Kilpatrick said council hires staff with a vote of seven and fires staff with a vote of 10 with absolutely no input from county human resources.
Despite county council employees re-writing job descriptions themselves, she said they used existing pay grade descriptions to guide the process. Under the proposal, council employees would see a more than 10% raise on top of annual step and/or cost of living increases. The raise is justified, she and others on council have said, due to staffers taking on additional responsibility as other major roles in policy and finance go unfilled.
Meyer has not debated that council employees deserve a raise; however, Councilman George Smiley indicated Meyer would push the proposal through--if council agreed to table the measure until he negotiated a contract with the Fraternal Order of Police. When Smiley said he and others refused, Meyer vowed a veto.
Meyer told WDEL council must follow the proper process to get the pay raises, he believes, employees deserve.
"No one ever said we have to control the pay raises--I've been very clear that council contends their employees deserve pay raises, and I don't question that. All I'm saying is there needs to be a process. If anyone in the executive branch, any of our police officers, any of our paramedics, librarians, finance officials say they deserve a re-classification, there is a process through human resources. Once that process is completed, we don't unilaterally increase their pay. We bring it to the legislative branch to county council for approval. All I'm asking is that they go through the same process."
"It cannot be, as some have alleged...that certain appointees are setting their own salaries," he said. "We can't do that."
Past precedent perhaps in play
In 2017, Meyer told council his human resources staff could not assist council in investigating harassment complaints. Those complaints, investigated by WDEL, were lodged by former council aide Kate Maxwell against her then-boss, Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle.
In an interview with WDEL, Meyer called that example a "180-degree different issue."
"Our human resources has very limited, if any, right to...conduct an HR investigation over employees who are chosen by the people of the county--that's just not our authority," he said. "This has to do with an additional expenditure of over $80,000 annually...and much more in the long-term of county taxpayer funds. We absolutely have a right to oversee that and make sure that taxpayer funds are spent responsibly."
In a memo to council dated June 23, 2017, obtained by WDEL, in response to Kilpatrick and Sheldon's request for help from human resources to investigate personnel complaints, Meyer called council employees a "discreet subset of county employees."
"It did involve a county employee--so the harassment wasn't by a county employee, it was to a county employee. It was to somebody that was her aide, so that's kind of saying [hypothetically] 'Matt Meyer, who's the elected official, harassed somebody in the land use department, but we can't use HR because Matt Meyer's an elected official.'"
It's unclear whether human resources has ever investigated a sitting county executive.
"Nobody knew how to do this; I think that was part of the problem because what's the recourse? They're not going to be fired; we can't fire them. We can reprimand them, we can ask them to do training. We can enlighten them on some things, but what do you do with an elected official? There's no way that you get rid of them."
Case in point: elected Colonial School Board member Ronnie Williams, accused of sexually abusing children, would remain on the board pending the outcome of his criminal case. WDEL has inquired about Williams' current status since his name doesn't appear on Colonial School Board's website.
"He is still a board member, however, we are not legally bound to include his name on any public facing documents," said Colonial spokeswoman Lauren Wilson.
Efforts in Dover to change state law so that elected officials can be removed from office for egregious offenses failed in 2017. State Rep. Paul Baumbach told WDEL in October of 2019 that he planned to revive similar legislation this legislative session.
Kilpatrick said, in 2017, under state law, they had an obligation to do something about the personnel complaint. That action turned into hiring an outside investigative firm and spending more than $140,000 in taxpayer money.
"As a member of council, how can we ignore an employee? It's okay because it's an elected official that harassed you? But it wouldn't be okay if your peer harassed you? It was a hard decision, it was a hard thing to do, and if I was on the other side, I would understand why I would not want my HR involved with it, but we could've all worked together to get through this," said Kilpatrick.
New Castle County Code clearly dictates council employees as unclassified employees.
"If HR is going to look at classified, all of those [council employees] are pulled out. They are not classified," said Kilpatrick.
Further, Delaware State Code reads that "the county executive may disapprove or reduce any item or items of appropriation in any ordinance except for...items relating to the internal operating expenses of county council."
Further illustrating the divide, Kilpatrick said she asked county human resources a year ago if a representative could be present in the City/County building one day per week to address insurance and benefits issues, as well as other conflicts that arise, instead of council employees being forced to take time out of their work day to travel to the county government building near New Castle.
"We were told, 'No. There's a separation of government, and we will not put somebody in an office over there,'" said Kilpatrick.
She said the separation of government comes into play when its convenient.
"I think there are true separation of governments. It's not that I think that everything is just discretionary because obviously, constitutionally, that's the way we're set up, but I think it gets convenient when you want to make a decision one way or the other," she said. "The memo said this is the reason you are a discreet subset of county employees--so you can't make us a subset of county employees--not 'real' county employees--when it's to your advantage and then flip it when it's to your advantage."
Kilpatrick maintains council has the votes to override Meyer's veto at their meeting Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Meyer hasn't defined what next steps might look like, if his veto is overridden, but said he'd do whatever it takes to protect taxpayer money while citing the financial impact of council's actions goes far deeper than the $82,000 hit to the fiscal year budget next year.
"We'll cross that bridge when we come to it," he said. "My promise to the taxpayers is just to handle their taxpayer resources in the most responsible way possible, and we believe we're doing it by issuing this veto."
Kilpatrick is confident the pay raises would ultimately withstand a legal challenge, if Meyer chooses that route.
"I think that if he decided that if he was going to sue us, that there's enough in the county code and in the state code that says their HR department looks at classified people--they do not look at unclassified, so they don't dictate to him what his unclassified employees that are working for him...he can give his people anything he wants because they're appointed," said Kilpatrick. "When he goes, they go."