An 18-year-old man is in critical, but stable, condition Tuesday after he was stabbed during the early morning hours in Dover, city authorities said.
According to Dover Police, an acquaintance witnessed the victim being slashed from his neck to his chest during an assault by two unknown men along Mifflin Road, just north of Hazletville Road.
The acquaintance told police he broke up the fight and a second car of Good Samaritans stopped to help, transporting both the victim and the acquaintance to an area hospital.
Police said they could locate no evidence of the altercation at the alleged scene, and that the victim was being uncooperative, refusing to provide information about the incident and stating if the suspect, he did not want to press charges.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.80.TIP.3333.