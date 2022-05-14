A shooting earlier this month in Wilmington has claimed the life of its victim.
Officers found 20-year-old Uquan Davis in the 1300 block of Anchorage Street early on the morning of May 5th, city police said.
Davis was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and police say he succumbed to his wounds Friday.
No suspect information or other details about the shooting have been released, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call Detective Michael Hayman at (302) 576.3963.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org